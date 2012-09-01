MADRID, Sept 1 Cash-strapped Spanish shoppers
and small businesses were resigned to more pain on Saturday, as
everyday living costs like heating, phone bills, clothes and
haircuts all become more expensive following a hike in
value-added tax (VAT).
Spain's centre-right government has raised its main VAT rate
by three percentage points to 21 percent as part of a drive to
slash 65 billion euros ($82 billion) from the public deficit by
2014 and save the country from a full international bailout.
But many in the country, which has already tapped
international help for its banks and where one in four is out of
work, fear the move will only deepen a second recession in three
years.
"I've got children, my wife is sick and can't work, so this
VAT hike is going to affect us a lot. But then, what can you do?
The government takes these measures and we just have to accept
what comes," said Carlos Asis Alema as he shopped for food at
the Mercado de las Ventas, a large market with stalls in Madrid.
Asis Alema said his income as a house painter was small
enough that the tax rise would have a big impact on his family.
The Organisation for Consumers and Users, or OCU, estimates
the tax hike will increase the average family's spending by 470
euros a year.
Some larger companies such as Inditex, which owns
the Zara clothes chain, and leading supermarket chain Mercadona
said they would not pass the higher cost on to their customers.
That had smaller businesses concerned they will suffer since
they cannot squeeze margins the way the big firms can and retail
sales have fallen every month for more than two years.
Mirardo Moya Cota, employee at a dry cleaner and clothes
mender in the Mercado de las Ventas, said the business where he
works has had to raise prices.
While the prices don't look too much higher on individual
items, it adds up bit by bit, he said.
"It's horrible, it hurts all of us, especially those of us
who are less well off," said a woman shopping at a butcher
stand, who declined to give her name. The tax on meat rose to 10
percent from 8 percent.
Defaults on consumer and mortgage loans have soared in
Spain, and evictions from homes have also jumped. Companies and
the public sector have cut wages. The government does not expect
an economic recovery to start until next year and job creation
may still be several years off.
SPAIN TRAPPED
Spain is trapped in a vice. On the one hand the government
must drastically cut spending and lay off public workers to show
investors it can control the public deficit and try to bring
down sky-high borrowing costs.
On the other hand, tax revenue is shrinking because of
joblessness and recession so the government has increased taxes
to try to keep the deficit in line, which in turn inhibits
consumer spending and makes the recession worse.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who pledged in his campaign
last year not to raise VAT, recognized in a speech on Saturday
that the tax hike was "painful". But he said it was not in vain
because the revenue would help Spain continue to fund schools
and hospitals at a time of intense budget cuts.
The VAT hike puts Spain broadly in line with other European
countries. The 18 percent rate was lower than most.
Some shoppers rushed purchases on Friday, particularly on
items that used to be in a lower tax bracket such as haircuts
which jumped to a 21 percent rate from 8 percent and schoolbooks
which soared to 21 percent from 4 percent.
"We're here getting the boys haircuts to save a bit of
money, given the economic crisis we're in," said Antonio, who
took his two sons to the barber a day ahead of the increase.
The tax on theatre and cinema tickets and other cultural and
entertainment items also rose to 21 percent from 8 percent,
which has art institutions fearing their industry could be
pushed over the edge.
($1 = 0.7933 euros)
(Writing by Clare Kane; Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Mark Potter)