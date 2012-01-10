Jan 10 Spain's government does not plan to raise value-added tax, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Tuesday during his first interview since his government passed a slew of austerity measures, including tax hikes.

"We felt that the best for the economy was not to do it, and so we do not plan to raise value added tax," Rajoy said during an interview with state news agency EFE.

The government has announced tax hikes worth over 6 billion euros ($7.64 billion) a year and cost cutting measures worth almost 9 billion euros to deflate a public deficit which it expects to have hit around 8 percent of gross domestic product last year.