BRIEF-Moody's says capitalization of Australian banks improved in six months to March 2017
* Moody's - Funding profiles, capitalization of Australian banks improved in six months to march 2017, but that asset quality deteriorated moderately
MADRID, March 13 Spain's Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said on Wednesday the government has no intention of raising main taxes again in this legislature.
The current government came to power in December 2011 and the next general election is not due to be held until sometime in 2015.
* Moody's - Funding profiles, capitalization of Australian banks improved in six months to march 2017, but that asset quality deteriorated moderately
* O Shaked Shares Trust completed sale of 40 million ordinary shares in 888 Holdings Plc at a price of 270 pence per share- Bookrunner