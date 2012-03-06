* CMT says EU proposal will hurt telecoms industry
* Spanish consumers need better prices - EO Commission
By Robert Hetz
MADRID, March 6 Spain's telecoms regulator
on Tuesday rejected a call by the European Commission to force
telecoms operators to cut mobile termination rates faster to
help cash-strapped consumers.
On Monday, the Commission gave the Telecoms Market
Commission (CMT) three months to say how it would lower the fees
that a telecoms provider charges a rival for connecting a call.
However, the CMT said forcing telecoms companies to cut
termination rates faster than planned would hurt the industry.
"Carrying this out in one step, or in a very reduced
timeframe, could have a destabilising impact on the mobile
market and could significantly reduce the income of operators at
a time when the sector is carrying out significant investment,"
said the CMT on its blog.
Mobile termination fees are often no more than a few cents
per minute but amount to hidden costs in consumer bills.
"Spanish consumers should not have to pay over the odds for
mobile calls, especially when domestic finances are so tight,"
European Commission Vice-President Neelie Kroes said.
Spanish consumers are being forced to cut mobile bills and
hunt for cheaper providers in a country in which more than one
in five workers is jobless.
"Industry has already had three years to adapt and a further
delay of one year is unjustifiable," said Kroes.
The Commission wants the cuts by the end of December, but
the CMT said that was too fast and operators were already losing
customers to smaller operators.
The CMT said it would stick to the timetable it had set
operators under which Spain's leading mobile operators
--Telefonica, Vodafone and Orange --
must gradually drop termination fees from 4 cents to 1.09 by
January 1, 2014.
Spain's fourth mobile operator, Yoigo, must, under
the CMT rules, cut its fees from 5 cents to 1.09.
The CMT said Brussels could not impose the change.
It is not the first time the CMT and the European Commission
have disagreed on price regulation.
In 2007, the Commission fined Spain's dominant operator
Telefonica 151 million euros ($199.8 million) for charging
rivals too much to rent its broadband network. The CMT had
approved the pricing.