MADRID, June 15 Spanish mobile phone operators
lost a record number of clients in April, led by an exodus from
Telefonica and Vodafone, as the economic crisis
further eroded consumer spending, the domestic telecoms watchdog
said on Friday.
Around 380,000 customers ditched their mobile phone lines in
April, marking the third straight month of decline in the
overall customer base in austerity-crippled Spain, where one in
four people is unemployed and the government has had to accept a
100 billion euro ($125.97 billion) bailout to prevent the
collapse of its banks.
"This crash for mobile phone operators has been especially
notable in the prepay sector, which lost 297,984 clients,"
regulator Comision del Mercado de Telecomunicaciones said in a
statement.
Dominant players like Telefonica and Vodafone are losing out
in an increasingly competitive domestic market to smaller rivals
who have slashed prices, with Telefonica's mobile operator
Movistar losing 1.6 million customers in nine months.
Vodafone lost 367,327 clients in April, while 189,037
customers left Movistar. Orange gained 17,760 customers in April
while Yoigo added 1,490 clients.
Broadband connections were a bright spot for Spain's
telecoms firms, with 25,000 new lines set up in April, which
marked a 4 percent increase on the previous year.