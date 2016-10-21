(Updates with further comments, details, adds link to Reuters
Breakingviews column)
By Andrés González
MADRID Oct 21 Spain's Telefonica may
struggle to deliver on its debt-cutting ambitions if it does not
change its dividend policy, says Moody's, which has warned that
any deviation from the debt reduction plan could trigger a
ratings downgrade.
The former Spanish telecoms monopoly, which borrowed heavily
to fund purchases overseas, aims to cut its 52.5 billion euro
($57 billion) debt pile by more than a fifth by 2017 as a means
of protecting its investment grade credit ratings.
It has so far maintained a dividend payout of 0.75 euros per
share - the highest-yielding of all firms in Spain's blue-chip
Ibex-35 index at 8.3 percent - but has said it will
review the shareholder payout at the end of this year.
"The company has told the market it will stick to the
dividend. It could be hard to reach the (debt) goal without
touching it," Moody's analyst Carlos Winzer told Reuters.
Moody's changed the outlook on Telefonica's Baa2 credit
rating to negative in May due to concerns about its debt, and
said it could downgrade the rating if there is no clear progress
toward reducing its debt in 2017. A downgrade would take the
rating to just one notch above junk status.
"It's very important that they announce what their plan is
by the end of the year and that they should execute it before
December 2017," Winzer said.
Telefonica still pays most of the dividend in cash, also
giving it leeway to hand out more of that in shares.
Its debt-reduction goal has come under scrutiny after a
series of setbacks in recent months, including European
regulators' block on the company's attempted sale of its British
O2 business and its failed bid to list infrastructure unit
Telxius.
Standard & Poor's and Fitch's credit ratings on Telefonica
are similar to Moody's.
Some analysts believe Telefonica could alternatively choose
to forgo its debt-cutting goals, saying it should be able to
absorb the hit from a potential one notch ratings downgrade.
At a time when demand for the company's debt is still
strong, the firm's borrowing costs may not be badly hit, and its
debt could still qualify for corporate debt purchases by the
European Central Bank.
"Our conclusion is that Telefonica's managers should abandon
their self-imposed debt-reduction calendar and be prepared to
digest an unlikely ratings downgrade," analysts at Bernstein
said in a note last week. "If it does happen, it probably will
not have consequences for the company's valuation."
Telefonica has already outlined a potential initial public
offering (IPO) or partial sale of O2 as one option to raise cash
and reduce debt, although Britain's vote to leave the European
Union risks complicating these plans.
The company has also said that it has other assets it could
sell if its disposal plans for O2 fell flat.
Click here for a Reuters Breakingviews column on Telefonica.
($1 = 0.9178 euros)
(Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day and Susan Fenton)