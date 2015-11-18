MADRID Nov 18 Spanish telecoms group Telefonica said on Wednesday it was considering halting investments in its Spanish fibre optic operations after the country's antitrust watchdog recommended it should share the network in some areas.

The watchdog, known as the CNMC, said in a statement earlier on Wednesday in towns and cities where fewer than three companies were offering the super fast internet, the main operator should share access to its network with rivals.

It identified 34 towns and cities where this was not the case.

Telefonica said it was reviewing plans to roll out the fibre optic network as it studied the watchdog's proposal. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, Writing by Sarah White)