BRIEF-Hyperion's CEO buys 24.22 pct stake in co
* CO'S CEO, BEATA ODZGA-SZYPULSKA, BUYS 24.22 PERCENT STAKE IN CO
(Corrects to bolivar not Bolivia in headline)
MADRID Feb 15 Spain's Telefonica said on Friday the devaluation of the Venezuelan currency, the bolivar, would have a negative impact of 438 million euros ($584.8 million) on its 2012 earnings.
The 32 percent devaluation of the bolivar last week also meant Telefonica's assets in Venezuela were now worth 1 billion euros less, the Spanish telecoms company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting By Tomas Gonzalez; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)
SYDNEY, June 2 Bosses of Australia's media companies, including an arm of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp , have formed an unprecedented front to lobby for changes they say will allow more consolidation and help them compete with internet giants.