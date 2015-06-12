MADRID, June 12 Spanish group Telefonica's
revenues in its home market rose in May compared with a
year ago for the first time in six years, the chairman said on
Friday, after a prolonged economic downturn and a tariff hike
last month.
Strong competition throughout the euro zone debt crisis has
forced the company to restructure its business in an effort to
reduce its debt.
Having recently bought rivals in Germany and Brazil and
agreed to the sale of its British unit O2 UK, Telefonica has
begun to focus on fixing its domestic business, which has shrunk
by 40 percent since 2009 and accounts for just a quarter of
revenues.
"In May, for the first time since 2009, the revenue for
Telefonica España rose a little," Cesar Alierta said at the
group's shareholder's meeting.
Telefonica Spain reported a 3.8 percent drop in revenues in
the first quarter from a year earlier to 2.88 billion euros
($3.24 billion) while operating income before depreciation and
amortisation (OIBDA) dropped 8.6 percent to 1.28 billion
euros.
Alierta also said non-recurring income would push earnings
per share above 1 euro this year.
