UPDATE 2-KKR makes $1.7 bln play for struggling Australian telco Vocus
* KKR indicative offer A$3.50 per share vs A$2.86 previous close
MADRID, July 2 Spain's largest phone company Telefonica said on Monday it had reduced its net debt by 1.45 billion euros ($1.8 billion)after an agreement between its Colombian subsidiary and the Colombian government.
The Spanish group had originally reported the deal would cut its debt by 1.3 billion euros. Telefonica reported net debt of 57.13 billion euros at the end of the first quarter.
The accord merges Telefonica Moviles Colombia and Colombia Telecomunicaciones leaving Telefonica with a 70 percent stake and the Colombian government 30 percent of the resulting company.
* KKR indicative offer A$3.50 per share vs A$2.86 previous close
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06072017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Junior Finance Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar at an event in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Tejas Networks IPO roadshow in Mumbai. 2