MADRID Feb 2 Telefonica has decided to
reduce its planned investment in its fibre optic network after
Spain's anti-trust body said it was looking at obliging it open
up the network to its rivals.
Telefonica currently holds around 85 percent of Spain's
fibre optic network, which it is using to offer bundled packages
of super high-speed internet, on-demand television and
telephone.
"The CNMC's proposal to open up fibre optic across most of
the country, obliges a future review of the investments and
where they will be," according to a Telefonica internal report
seen by Reuters on Monday.
In December, the competition watchdog CNMC proposed that
Telefonica should open its fibre optic cable network across
Spain except for nine major cities to ensure competition and
promote investment in next-generation access networks.
Telefonica plans to cut cable placement by 35 percent, or to
some 3.6 million homes this year down from the initial 5.5
million planned, as a result of the CNMC proposal, according to
the document.
(Reporting by Robert Hetz, writing by Paul Day; Editing by
Julien Toyer and Jane Merriman)