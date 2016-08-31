BUNOL, Spain Aug 31 Thousands of revellers threw some 150,000 kilograms of tomatoes at each other for the annual "Tomatina" food fight in the eastern Spanish town of Bunol on Wednesday, splattering themselves with red pulp.

Some 20,000 people - Spaniards and tourists - took part in the event, during which local residents living nearby protected their houses from the mess by covering them with plastic sheets.

"It was a pretty intense experience...it was out of control," one participant who gave his name as Alex said. "It's my first time...and it was good, I will come back."

The "Tomatina" fight is said to draw its origins from a spontaneous food fight among locals in 1945.

(Reporting By Reuters Television)