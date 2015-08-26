* City's new mayor worried by spread of "illegal" tourist
flats
* Pressure from tourism leads to protests, stress in old
city
* Airbnb says Barcelona needs to adapt rules to changing
times
By Adrian Croft
BARCELONA, Aug 26 Barcelona's new mayor is
picking a fight with home rental websites as she tries to crack
down on uncontrolled tourism that she fears could drive out poor
residents and spoil the Catalan capital's charm.
Ada Colau is threatening to fine firms like Airbnb and
Booking.com if they market apartments from tourists without a
number showing that they are on the Catalan tourism register.
Colau, a left-wing former housing activist elected in May,
also wants rental websites to hand over information on the
property owners.
"Everybody must comply with the same game rules," Colau told
Reuters in Barcelona's city hall.
"An internet platform cannot become a means to thwart the
regulations and to shelter illegal tourist apartments. In that
case we do have to intervene very forcefully."
Colau, who headed a coalition backed by Spanish
anti-austerity party Podemos, is one of a new breed of local
politicians who have come to power amid a backlash against
traditional parties.
The dispute with rental websites is an example of the
friction created by the new online "sharing economy", ranging
from San Francisco and Santa Monica restricting short-term home
rentals to court injunctions that have hit online taxi service
Uber in a number of countries.
San Francisco-based Airbnb, which matches people wishing to
rent out their homes or rooms to temporary guests, has been one
of the fastest-growing start-ups of recent years and is valued
at more than $20 billion.
Airbnb, which has around 18,600 listings in Barcelona, its
third highest number in Europe, said property owners could add
the tourism registry number to their listing and said its users
must comply with local rules.
An Airbnb spokesman, asked if it would hand over owners'
information to city hall, said it would not do so voluntarily.
Booking.com, operated by Priceline Group Inc, said
it had "stringent measures in place" to make sure all its
properties around the world complied with local laws.
TOURISM SURGES
Since hosting the Olympic Games in 1992, Barcelona has seen
a stratospheric increase in tourists, ranging from weekend hen
parties to cruise ship visitors to culture vultures on the trail
of Picasso paintings or the buildings of Gaudi.
Tourism provides nearly 400,000 jobs in Catalonia, 13
percent of the total, and it makes up 12 percent of Barcelona's
economic output.
But with 27 million visitors descending on the city of 1.6
million last year, the procession of tourists flowing down Las
Ramblas, Barcelona's most famous street, through the old town
and the port lined with luxury yachts is becoming too much for
some local people.
Residents of La Barceloneta, a working-class neighbourhood
next to the beach, hold regular demonstrations to protest
against the growing pressure from tourism and tourists' bad
behaviour, which they say includes drunkenness, urinating in the
streets and partying until the small hours.
One target of their anger is the sharp increase in people
letting out rooms or apartments using web sites such as Airbnb.
"The tourist flats are making the area much more expensive.
Flats that could perfectly well be rented for 300 or 400 euros
(a month) are being rented for 600 or 700," said Oriol
Casabella, spokesman for a La Barceloneta neighbourhood group.
"If this doesn't stop, a time will come when they will throw
us out because there are many people who can't afford these
flats," he told Reuters.
It is not the first problem Airbnb has had in the region. In
July 2014, the Catalan regional government fined Airbnb 30,000
euros ($35,000) for breaking rules on people letting individual
rooms in their homes and threatened to block access to its
website from Catalonia if Airbnb did not change its ways.
Colau says there are thousands of unlicensed apartments in
Barcelona that are not paying the Catalan tourist tax of 0.65
euro ($0.76) per person, per night.
Soon after she took office, the council froze new licences
for hotels and other tourist accommodation in Barcelona for up
to a year.
The council will use that time to draw up a new plan for
tourism and to see "if there is still room for growth or if it
is time to stabilise the number of visitors," Colau said.
For years before the freeze, new tourist apartments were
banned in the old part of town.
The Airbnb spokesman said the rules being applied to home
sharing in Barcelona were designed for a different era.
"Barcelona should be introducing smart policies to support
local residents - not acting against them," he said.
($1 = 0.8573 euros)
(Additional reporting by Silvio Castellanos; Editing by Angus
MacSwan)