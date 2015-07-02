MADRID, July 2 Barcelona's new leftist mayor has
temporarily suspended the granting of new tourist accommodation
licenses, including for hotels, to avoid saturation in one of
Europe's most popular cities, the town hall said on Thursday.
Masses of tourists travel to Barcelona every year, far
surpassing the cosmopolitan's city 1.7 million residents, and
Mayor Ada Colau has pledged to come up with a plan to create a
more sustainable industry.
Her temporary accommodations ban, which also applies to
hostels and private apartments and homes, is expected to last
until the first quarter of 2016 as a new plan is drawn up.
Barcelona currently offers 68,000 rooms across 377 hotels,
in addition to some 9,600 regulated apartment rentals for
tourists.
The city in northeastern Spain received 7.5 million foreign
visitors last year, making it Europe's third most popular
tourist destination after London and Paris.
(Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing
by Paul Day)