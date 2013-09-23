MADRID, Sept 23 Spain recorded the best month on
record for foreign tourists in August, with 8.3 million
holidaymakers from abroad coming to soak up the sun, including
many seeking to avoid political unrest in resorts elsewhere such
as in Egypt and Turkey.
The number of foreign tourists on Spain's shores was up 7.1
percent year-on-year, in part thanks to a 9 percent increase in
the number of French visitors to 1.8 million in August.
Tourism is a main pillar of Spain's economy, which is under
pressure from a crisis that has left one in four out of work.
Unrest in other countries popular with European tourists has
driven growth in the sector, even as the region battles a
moribund economy.
The tourist industry looks likely to beat last year's record
number of visitors, with 42.3 million international tourist
arrivals between January and August, up 4.5 percent
year-on-year.
Increasing numbers of Russian visitors also contributed to
the boom, with a 30 percent rise so far this year to 1.1
million, though Britons lead the way with over 10 million
already visiting Spain this year.