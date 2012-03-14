By Blanca Rodríguez Piedra and Catherine MacDonald
| PELEAS DE ABAJO, Spain, March 14
PELEAS DE ABAJO, Spain, March 14 Fifty
years ago Peleas de Abajo was a centre of farming innovation.
Now it is famous for claiming to be Spain's most indebted
municipality after investments made during the country's boom
years went sour.
The small town in the northwestern region of Castilla y Leon
is struggling to pay its bills and service a pile of debt that
accumulated from an investment in a rest home 15 years ago when
cheap loans were plentiful.
The riches to rags story is typical of towns and regions
across the country. After years of overspending their finances
are under scrutiny as Spain tries to rein in its budget deficit
just as the economy heads towards recession.
Every euro is being scrutinized in an austerity drive to
chop Spain's deficit to the European Union limit of 3 percent of
gross domestic product next year from 8.5 percent in 2011.
Town halls alone generated a deficit of 0.4 percent of GDP
last year.
The 250 residents of Peleas de Abajo are embarrassed about
the 4.6 million debt which equals about 20,000 euros per person,
nearly 10 times the level to each inhabitant of Madrid.
"It's disgraceful, it's incredible a small town owes more
(per person) than a big city," said Jose Ramon Guerras, 30, who
runs the town's only bar, where a handful of men gather at lunch
time to play cards.
Outside the bar, the streets are quiet. The only activity in
the square is when a handful of women in their dressing gowns
came out of their homes to meet the bread van.
It wasn't always this way.
Former dictator Francisco Franco's agriculture secretary
came from Peleas de Abajo and in the 1960s he chose his home for
a pilot farming project, grouping together small parcels of land
to enable the purchase of large machinery.
"They started buying tractors ... and cultivating beets. All
the surrounding towns came here to farm the beet. When anyone
would talk about going to Germany or France to work, the people
would say 'but we have Germany right here'," said Mayor Felix
Roncero.
Private farms in the town are still healthy but the public
administration is saddled with debts, mainly from the 300,000
euro loan taken out to build the Virgen del Carmen nursing home.
Like many other towns and cities in Spain, Peleas de Abajo
suddenly found it difficult to continue meeting payments after a
national property bubble burst in 2008, unemployment soared,
public sector subsidies were cut back and tax revenues fell.
"No one has a bigger debt than us, we're ahead by a wide
margin," said Roncero, who said the town has sold off land to
try to keep up with payments.
FIVE HUNDRED YEARS OF DEBT
At the rest home, most of the beds are empty and there are
almost as many employees as residents.
"We haven't been paid for five months. Or paid only 50
percent one month, then another month, the debt mounts up," said
Adoracion Roman, director of the home.
Roncero said the unpaid interest on the original loan to
build the residence accounts for more than half of the town's
debt.
Another 600,000 euros is owed to Social Security for unpaid
tax on workers, with further hundreds of thousands in arrears
for heating the building and paying providers of food and other
services.
Peleas de Abajo is not alone. Overspending and mismanagement
in more buoyant times have left many administrations struggling
to pay their bills, in turn hurting local businesses that are
vital to keeping an economy going.
The central government announced a 35 billion euro loan
programme for heavily indebted municipalities and regional
governments last month to pay suppliers and help them get their
finances back on track.
Others are taking more unusual steps. One small town in
northeastern Spain is trying to rent its land for marijuana
cultivation to pay off their 1.3 million euros debt in two
years.
Roncero is trying to renegotiate with creditors, otherwise
he says it will take 500 years to repay all his town's debt.
He is also hoping to transfer the management of the old
people's residence to a private company and then use the rent to
pay down about 10 to 15 percent of the debt over 20 years.
Emilio Rivera, a 60-year-old who has lived in the town his
entire life, is not optimistic.
"This is a farming and ranching town and since we were all
busy with our work we didn't worry about the bad management that
was going on. One, two, three, ten years of bad management, you
can't resolve that in a day, impossible because it's a huge
debt," he said.