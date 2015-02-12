MADRID Feb 12 Three people were injured in an
explosion at a chemical plant in northern Spain on Thursday and
authorities advised residents of several small towns near
Barcelona to stay indoors as a large toxic cloud spread over the
area.
The regional government of Catalonia said in a statement
that the blast appeared to have been caused by two chemicals
coming into contact during delivery to the plant, owned by
Spanish company Simar.
Simar could not immediately be reached for comment.
A thick orange cloud could be seen emanating from the site
in Igualada, some 60 km (40 miles) from Barcelona, according to
pictures and television footage of the incident, before
spreading over residential areas nearby.
Catalan authorities told people to shut their windows and
stay inside as a precaution, and cut off some roads in the area
as well as a train line.
By 1100 GMT, the confinement order was partially lifted,
although emergency services were still advising children and
elderly people as well as pregnant woman to stay indoors in six
affected towns.
One of the two chemicals involved, nitric acid, was
corrosive and toxic, authorities said.
(Reporting by Raquel Castillo and Sarah White, Editing by Angus
MacSwan)