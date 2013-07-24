UPDATE 5-Asset sales plan secures EU backing for $130 bln Dow, DuPont merger
* Opponents concerned about concentration of ownership (Adds comments from American Antitrust Institute)
MADRID, July 25 Up to 45 people died after a train derailed in Galicia, northern Spain, the head of regional government Alberto Nunez Feijoo told radio station Cope late on Wednesday.
"There are more than 40, or 45 victims (...) between 40 and 45 victims," he said. "These are provisional numbers (...) We have finished entering the wagons that were destroyed."
Around 70 people were injured, more than 20 of those seriously, he said. (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez, Writing by Sonya Dowsett)
* Opponents concerned about concentration of ownership (Adds comments from American Antitrust Institute)
WASHINGTON, March 27 The Trump administration intends to play a lead role in crafting a tax-cut plan, working in consultation with Congress, in an effort to meet an August target date, the White House said on Monday.
WASHINGTON, March 27 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said on Monday that cities and states that protect immigrant felons from federal immigration laws may see cuts in grants from the Justice Department.