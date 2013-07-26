By Tracy Rucinski
| MONFORTE DE LEMOS, Spain, July 26
MONFORTE DE LEMOS, Spain, July 26 Francisco
Garzon, driver of the train that crashed at high speed in one
of Spain's worst railway accidents, grew up around trains and
spent his whole life working with them.
At least 78 people died after the train jackknifed into a
concrete wall on Wednesday a few kilometres before the station
in Santiago de Compostela, a pilgrim destination and capital of
the northwestern region of Galicia.
Garzon, who walked away bleeding heavily from a gash to the
head, survived. In shock and using an expletive, the seasoned
driver hoped for no deaths and feared for his conscience.
Son of a railway worker, Garzon grew up in a small Galician
town known as the cradle of the region's rail industry. He lived
in housing built for railway workers and went to a school run by
state train firm Renfe.
In his hometown of Monforte de Lemos, people said the
52-year-old who has worked three decades with Renfe, and more
than 10 as a driver, was known for being sensible and reliable.
They were asking why a highly qualified driver with his work
history would have taken a sharp curve at over twice the speed
limit, derailing the train shortly after taking the controls.
"He was a great guy, one of the best," said Maria Montero,
standing at the door of one of the Renfe-owned workers' cottages
where Garzon grew up. She had known Garzon since he was a child.
"He was sensible and very good at his job, we don't know
what could have happened. He was very competent," said Julia
Morais, 52, walking alongside the railway track with her mother.
Investigations into the cause of the accident focused on why
this experienced driver did not slow down as he entered the
known danger spot on the outskirts of Santiago.
SHARP BEND
The bend is on a part of the railway that changes from a
high-speed track to a traditional track and drivers must slow
the train down because there is no an automatic braking system.
Garzon was under police arrest in hospital and police said
they would question him as soon as he was well enough to give a
statement. He suffered minor injuries in the crash and his
mother spent the night with him in the hospital, press reports
said.
A judge has opened an official investigation into the
accident and police said at a news conference on Friday that
Garzon is suspected of recklessness in the accident. But the
judge has not formally charged him with a crime.
The driver was not available for comment and Reuters was not
able to locate his family or determine whether he has a lawyer.
Garzon took control of the Madrid-Ferrol train from his
colleague at the Ourense station, one stop before Santiago de
Compostela, Renfe said, a common practice on long-haul journeys.
He knew the line well, having driven it for a year.
The other driver then left the cabin to rest, as normal,
Renfe said. Earlier in the day, Garzon had driven part of the
outward journey from the Galician city of La Coruna to Madrid.
Security camera footage showed the train about 40 minutes
after it left Ourense station travelling at high speed around
the bend, flying off the track and crashing into a wall.
Just after the crash, Garzon spoke over the train's radio
system to the railway control centre and to emergency services.
In one of the conversations he said the train was going at
190 km per hour (120 mph) into the curve, where the speed limit
is 80 km/h, according to transcripts published in local media.
COVERED IN BLOOD
Pictures show the grey-haired, slight driver speaking into a
mobile phone, his face covered in blood.
"I hope there are no dead, because this will weigh on my
conscience," Garzon said in one of the conversations, according
to media reports of the transcripts.
In the past, Garzon posted entries on Facebook boasting of
driving trains at high speeds but within the legal limit, said a
source with knowledge of the matter. In one post he displayed a
photograph of the train's speedometer at 200 km/h.
These boasts were common among train drivers, and that speed
was normal for the type of train Garzon drove, the source said.
Garzon was driving a hybrid train on Spain's Alvia
high-speed service that travels at a maximum of 250 km/h. The
even faster AVE service runs trains that can travel upwards of
300 km/h.
In Monforte de Lemos, an industrial town of 20,000 with a
railway heritage dating back to the 19th century, villagers
spoke highly of the driver who was separated with no children.
They said he had started working for Renfe at a very young
age, fuelling trains.
Garzon lived in the Galician city of La Coruna with his
widowed mother who lost her other son, Garzon's brother, in a
car accident, villagers said. But he maintained a flat in
Monforte and often visited friends there.
"He was very kind, a good friend," said Monforte newspaper
stand owner Concepcion Rodriguez who had seen Garzon the day
before the accident.
(Additional reporting by Julien Toyer,; writing By Sonya
Dowsett,; editing by Fiona Ortiz)