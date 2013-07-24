UPDATE 5-Asset sales plan secures EU backing for $130 bln Dow, DuPont merger
July 24 Up to 45 people were killed and around 70 injured when a train derailed on the outskirts of the northern Spanish city of Santiago de Compostela on Wednesday, the head of the regional government said.
Here is a list of some of the most deadly train crashes and rail accidents in Europe in the past 25 years:
December 1988 - BRITAIN - Thirty-five people die in a crash involving three trains at Clapham Junction in London. Slack safety measures are blamed.
October 1999 - BRITAIN - Two trains collide near London's Paddington station, killing 31 people. One of the trains had gone through a red signal.
November 2000 - AUSTRIA - A fire in a tunnel engulfs a funicular train packed with skiers killing 155 people.
May 2003 - HUNGARY - Thirty-four people are killed when the Budapest-Nagykanizsa train hits a coach full of mainly elderly German holidaymakers at a level crossing near Siofok.
June 2003 - SPAIN - A passenger train travelling to Cartagena from Madrid crashes into the path of an oncoming goods train at Chinchilla, killing 19.
January 2005 - ITALY - Seventeen people are killed when a passenger train and a freight train crash north of Bologna.
January 2006 - MONTENEGRO - Up to 46 people are killed and 198 injured when a packed train derails and plunges into a ravine outside the capital Podgorica.
July 2006 - SPAIN - Forty-one people are killed when an underground train derails and overturns in a tunnel just before entering the Jesus metro station in Valencia.
September 2006 - GERMANY - The Transrapid magnetic levitation train, which floats on a magnetic cushion, hits a maintenance vehicle on a test track in the Emsland area, killing 23 people.
June 2009 - ITALY - An explosion on a passing freight train sets fire to nearby homes and burns families while they sleep in the seaside town of Viareggio, killing around 22 people.
February 2010 - BELGIUM - Two trains crash head-on in snowy conditions at the village of Buizingen, near Halle, southwest of Brussels, killing 18 people.
March 2012 - POLAND - Two passenger trains derail in a head-on collision near Szczekociny. Sixteen people die and 58 are injured.
July 24, 2013 - SPAIN - Up to 45 people are killed and around 70 injured when a train derails on the outskirts of Santiago de Compostela on the eve of the city's main Christian festival. (Writing by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit; Editing by Alison Williams)
