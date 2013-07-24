MADRID, July 24 The Spanish government's main
working hypothesis concerning the derailment of a train in the
northern region of Galicia is that it was an accident, a
government spokeswoman told Reuters.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy was due to visit the
site of the derailment, on the outskirts of the city of Santiago
de Compostela on Thursday morning, the Spanish government
spokeswoman also said.
"Rajoy is in an emergency meeting with the deputy prime
minister, the interior minister and the public works minister,"
she said. "He will visit the site tomorrow morning."
