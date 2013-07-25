* Train derailed on eve of ancient city's main festival
* Government working on hypothesis it was an accident
* Festivities cancelled as city goes into mourning
By Miguel Vidal
SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA, Spain, July 25 At least
56 people were killed and 70 injured when a train derailed on
the outskirts of the northern Spanish city of Santiago de
Compostela on Wednesday in one of Europe's worst rail disasters.
Bodies covered in blankets lay next to the overturned
carriages as smoke billowed from the wreckage. Firefighters
clambered over the twisted metal trying to get survivors out of
the windows, while ambulances and fire engines surrounded the
scene.
The government said it was working on the hypothesis the
derailment was an accident - although the scene will stir
memories of 2004's Madrid train bombing, carried out by Islamist
extremists, that killed 191 people. Sabotage or attack was
unlikely to be involved, an official source said.
The train operated by state rail company Renfe
with 247 people on board derailed on the eve of the ancient
city's main festival in honour of Saint James when thousands of
Christian pilgrims from all over the world pack the streets.
"It was going so quickly. ... It seems that on a curve the
train started to twist, and the wagons piled up one on top of
the other," passenger Ricardo Montesco told Cadena Ser radio
station.
"A lot of people were squashed on the bottom. We tried to
squeeze out of the bottom of the wagons to get out and we
realised the train was burning. ... I was in the second wagon
and there was fire. ... I saw corpses," he added.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who was born in Santiago de
Compostela, will visit the site on Thursday morning, his
spokeswoman said.
"In the face of a tragedy such as just happened in Santiago
de Compostela on the eve of its big day, I can only express my
deepest sympathy as a Spaniard and a Galician," Rajoy said in a
statement.
Santiago de Compostela's tourism board said all the
festivities, including Wednesday's traditional High Mass at the
centuries-old cathedral, were cancelled as the city went into
mourning.
'DANTE-ESQUE'
Clinics in the city were overwhelmed with people flocking to
give blood, while hotels organised free rooms for relatives.
Madrid sent forensic scientists and hospital staff to the region
on special flights.
The head of the surrounding Galicia region, Alberto Nunez
Feijoo, said at least 56 people were killed and about 70
injured, more than 20 of them seriously.
"The scene is shocking, it's Dante-esque," he said in a
radio interview.
The train was travelling from Madrid to Ferrol on the
Galician coast when it derailed, Renfe said in a statement.
The disaster happened when Spain is struggling to emerge
from a long-running recession marked by government-driven
austerity to bring its finances into order. Firefighters called
off a strike to help with the disaster, while hospital staff,
many operating on reduced salaries because of spending cuts,
worked overtime to tend the injured.
The city's main festival focuses on St James, one of Jesus'
12 disciples whose remains are said to rest in the city and who
is patron saint of Galicia.
The apostle's shrine there is the destination of the famous
El Camino de Santiago pilgrimage, followed by Christians since
the Middle Ages.
The derailment happened less than two weeks after six people
died when a train came off the tracks and hit the platform at a
station in central France.
That accident may have been caused by a loose steel plate at
a junction, French train operator SNCF said.
An official source said no statement would be made regarding
the cause of the Spanish derailment until the black boxes of the
train were examined, but said it was most likely an accident.
"We are moving away from the hypothesis of sabotage or
attack," he said.
It was one of the worst rail accidents in Europe over the
past 25 years.
In November 2000, 155 people were killed when a fire in a
tunnel engulfed a funicular train packed with skiers in Austria.
In Montenegro, up to 46 people were killed and nearly 200
injured in 2006 when a packed train derailed and plunged into a
ravine outside the capital, Podgorica.
In Spain itself, 41 people were killed the same year when an
underground train derailed and overturned in a tunnel just
before entering the Jesus metro station in Valencia.
(Reporting by Inmaculada Sanz, Sonya Dowsett, Sarah White,
Andres Gonzalez, Blanca Rodriguez and Julien Toyer; Writing by
Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Sarah White, Andrew Heavens and Peter
Cooney)