By Tracy Rucinski and Teresa Medrano
SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA, Spain, July 27 The
driver of a Spanish train that derailed at high speed killing 78
people was released from hospital on Saturday, but he remained
in police custody ahead of an appearance before a judge to
answer questions about what went wrong.
Francisco Garzon, 52, was treated for a head injury he
sustained in Wednesday's crash. He declined to give a statement
to police on Friday.
"He ... has been arrested by the police on charges of
alleged reckless homicide," Interior Minister Jorge Fernandez
Diaz said at the police headquarters of Santiago de Compostela,
the northwestern city where the crash occurred.
Police had already said Garzon, who has been under arrest
since Thursday, was suspected of "recklessness" in driving the
train much too fast through a curve on the outskirts of
Santiago.
Fernandez said he would be questioned by a magistrate by
Sunday evening at the latest.
Survivors and families of victims from Spain's deadliest
train crash in decades were desperate for answers three days
after the eight-carriage, high-speed train derailed on a sharp
bend, slamming into a concrete wall.
Authorities said they had identified the last three bodies,
one of whom was a French man. Dozens of others injured were
still in hospital in serious condition.
"We have to investigate what happened, because there are
lots of versions," said Ricardo Jimenez, whose sister-in-law was
killed in the crash and whose body was not identified until late
on Friday.
"This can't go unpunished, because those were people on the
train, not animals, and other people shouldn't have to pay
because one person makes a mistake," he told Reuters.
Officials are looking into whether the accident was the
result of human error or a problem with the train, the track or
the security system that controls speed on the railway.
Esther Dominguez, a 23-year-old student from Madrid who
survived the accident, told Reuters: "I have really mixed
feelings. On the one hand I feel fortunate to have come out of
it okay, it's a miracle, but I'm really sad about the people who
didn't come out as well and are suffering now.
"After something so huge you want to know why, what
happened, so that it doesn't happen again. They need to get to
the bottom of it and find out who was responsible."
The government has said a clearer picture would emerge from
two official investigations, one judicial and one governmental,
but there was growing pressure for assurances that Spain's rail
network was safe.
"It is essential that we get guarantees about what the
public believed was a model railway system but which suddenly
turns out to have worrying security flaws," left-leaning
newspaper El Pais said in an editorial.
CITY OF PILGRIMS
Santiago was meant to be celebrating the yearly festival of
St. James this week. Thousands of Christian pilgrims arrived
after walking the famous Camino de Santiago trail over the
Pyrenees, or from Portugal.
Festivities were cancelled after the accident - which
happened on the eve of St. James day. Although many were trying
to return to normal life, the mood in the city was subdued.
"It's as though people have lost their strength. It touches
you deep inside," said Ofelia Garcia, who arrived in Santiago on
Monday with her partner after they walked the pilgrimage trail
from Portugal.
Although each family will bury their dead separately, the
region of Galicia - where Santiago is the capital - was
preparing an official memorial for the victims on Monday.
Mourners placed candles at the entrance to the centuries-old
cathedral and strung blue hydrangeas, picked from local gardens,
through the bars of the gates.
Pilgrims left traditional walking sticks near the cathedral
gates with hand-written notes in support of the victims and
their families.
One read: "So that your journey does not end here."
"We were about to open a bottle of wine when we started to
hear sirens," said 30-year-old American tourist Rebecca Elias.
"At first we thought it was fireworks for the festivities
and then we found out about the accident, so we put the wine
away and said a prayer."
