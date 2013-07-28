By Tracy Rucinski
| SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA, Spain, July 28
driver of a Spanish train that derailed at high speed was due to
be questioned by a judge on Sunday as officials try to determine
to what degree he was responsible for the deaths of 78 people in
the accident.
Francisco Garzon, 52, has been held by police on suspicion
of reckless homicide, but has yet to be formally charged by a
magistrate or to make any official statement.
The experienced driver was travelling at more than twice the
80 km per hour permitted on a curve going into the city of
Santiago when the train careered off the track and smashed into
a wall.
On Sunday all of the dead in the accident had been
identified and 71 people were still hospitalised with injuries
from the crash, which crumpled the train and set some of
carriages on fire. Of those, 31 were in critical condition.
After the accident, his face covered in blood from a head
wound, Garzon spoke with both the train system control centre
and emergency dispatchers. Spanish newspapers have reported that
transcripts of those communications show that he recognised he
was going too fast.
Interior Minister Jorge Fernandez said on Saturday there was
sufficient evidence to charge Garzon with reckless homicide.
He was released from hospital on Saturday but remained in
police custody. Neither lawyers nor members of Garzon's family
could be contacted for comment.
The Alvia train, one of three types of high speed train
services that run in Spain, received a full maintenance check on
the morning of the journey, the head of state train company
RENFE said, and security systems in place were in good shape.
"As far as we know the train was in perfect condition when
it set off on its journey," Julio Gomez-Pomar told newspaper
ABC.
The Alvia trains run both on traditional tracks, where
drivers must heed warning systems to reduce speed, and on
high-speed tracks where a more sophisticated security system
will automatically slow down trains that are going too fast.
At the section of the track where the accident happened, it
was up to the driver to respond to prompts to slow down.
But Gomez-Pomar rejected criticism that the safety system
was insufficient, saying the debate "does not make much sense".
UNFAIR TREATMENT?
On Sunday, pilgrims and passers-by continued to pay homage
to the victims, placing flowers and candles at the gates of
Santiago's centuries-old cathedral as the city prepared for an
official funeral on Monday, to be attended by Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy.
Santiago was meant to be celebrating the yearly festival of
St. James on July 25, with thousands of Christian pilgrims
arriving after walking the famous Camino de Santiago ancient
pilgrimage trail. Festivities were cancelled after the accident
on the eve of the Saint's day.
Some pilgrims left walking sticks from their journeys and
others placed shells, the symbol of St. James and badge of
honour for the pilgrims who complete the journey, along the
gates.
Dolores Mato, 57, a shopkeeper close to the ancient
cathedral in Santiago, expressed sympathy and grief for the
victims and their families, but also for Garzon, who she said
had been "crucified" in the media.
"I really think something must have gone wrong on that
train. It couldn't have been only his fault," she said.
Some columnists have focused on the deficient security
system at that point in the track.
"Technical experts ... note that on that section of the
track, speed depends only and exclusively on the driver,"
conservative newspaper La Vanguardia said in an editorial.
"It is clear that high speed railways cannot depend
exclusively on the professionalism of the driver and the
ever-present possibility of human error."
The accident comes at a bad time for Spanish AVE high-speed
railway interests, seeking contracts in Brazil for a proposed
line linking Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paolo.
On Saturday the head of the Galician regional government, of
which Santiago is the capital, said the accident was being used
as an excuse to criticise AVE capabilities.
Train drivers union SEMAF say the treatment of Garzon at
this early stage in the investigation has been inappropriate.
"(The police) are using information which hasn't been
checked, without having the official version, to arrest this
man. You can't take someone away in handcuffs like that, it
leaves a great deal to be desired," said Santiago Pino,
spokesman for train drivers union SEMAF.
(Writing by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Peter
Graff)