SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA, Spain, July 28
By Tracy Rucinski
SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA, Spain, July 28 The
driver of a Spanish high-speed train that derailed and killed 79
people was released pending trial on charges of reckless
homicide, a judge ruled on Sunday night.
Francisco Garzon, 52, had been under arrest since Thursday.
He is suspected of driving the train too fast through a tight
curve on the outskirts of the northwestern Spanish city of
Santiago de Compostela.
Examining Magistrate Luis Alaez formally charged Garzon with
"79 counts of homicide and numerous offences of bodily harm, all
of them committed through professional recklessness," the court
said in a statement.
In a closed-door hearing before Judge Alaez, Garzon admitted
taking the curve too fast, blaming it on a momentary lapse,
according to media reports.
Alaez set the following conditions of release: Garzon must
check in regularly with the court, surrender his passport and
not drive trains.
None of the parties in the case, which include state train
operator Renfe, state railway firm Adif and two insurance
companies, had asked for Garzon to be jailed pending trial, and
he was not seen as a flight risk, the court statement said.
At 8:41 p.m. on Wednesday the eight-carriage, high-speed
train slammed into a concrete wall, crumpled, and some of the
cars caught fire. The impact was so strong that one of the
carriages was thrown several metres high over an embankment.
The death toll from Spain's worst train disaster in decades
rose to 79 after one injured person - a woman from the United
States - died on Sunday.
Seventy people remain hospitalised with injuries from the
crash, 22 are in critical condition.
Garzon has worked for Renfe for 30 years, 10 as a driver.
His father also worked on the rails and he grew up in
Renfe-owned housing in the northwestern town of Monforte de
Lemos and went to school with other train-workers' children.
After the accident he was hospitalised with a head injury.
On Saturday he was released from the hospital but remained in
police custody until he was taken to the hearing at Santiago de
Compostela's main courthouse.
Neither lawyers nor members of Garzon's family could be
reached for comment.
Alaez has been assigned to investigate the case and will
also look at whether the train, the tracks or the security
system that slows down the trains were at fault.
UP TO THE DRIVER
The Alvia train involved in the accident, one of three types
of high-speed train services that run in Spain, received a full
maintenance check on the morning of the journey, the head of
Renfe said, and security systems were in good shape.
"As far as we know, the train was in perfect condition when
it set off on its journey," Renfe President Julio Gomez-Pomar
told newspaper ABC.
The Alvia trains run both on traditional tracks, where
drivers must heed warning systems to reduce speed, and on
high-speed tracks where a more sophisticated security system
will automatically slow down trains that are going too fast.
At the section of the track where the accident happened, it
was up to the driver to respond to prompts to slow down.
Gomez-Pomar rejected criticism that the safety system was
insufficient, saying the debate "does not make much sense".
CELEBRATIONS CANCELLED
The city of Santiago was meant to be celebrating the yearly
festival of St. James on July 25, with thousands of Christian
pilgrims arriving after walking the famous Camino de Santiago
ancient pilgrimage trail.
A week of concerts and other cultural events were cancelled
after the train crash on the eve of the festival. On Sunday,
black ribbons of mourning hung on the empty stages that had been
set up.
Pilgrims, many of them fresh off the trail and carrying
backpacks, crammed into a standing-room-only Mass in Santiago's
centuries-old cathedral where they were asked to remember the
victims of the accident.
At the cathedral gates, along with flowers and candles
commemorating the dead, some people left walking sticks from
their journeys and others placed shells, the symbol of St. James
and badge of honour for the pilgrims who complete the journey.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who visited the crash site
after the tragedy, is due to return on Monday to Santiago, the
city where he was born, for an official funeral ceremony for the
victims.
Dolores Mato, 57, a shopkeeper who works close to the
ancient cathedral, expressed sympathy and grief for the victims
and their families, but also for Garzon, who she said had been
"crucified" in the media.
(Writing by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Fiona Ortiz, Peter
Graff, Sonya Hepinstall and Stacey Joyce)