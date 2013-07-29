(Updates with black box, funeral)
By Silvio Castellanos
SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA, Spain, July 29 Mourners
packed a memorial service on Monday for the 79 people who died
in the country's worst rail disaster in decades, as
investigators prepared to analyze information from the train's
data recording device, or "black box."
The driver of the train, 52-year-old Francisco Garzon, has
been charged with 79 counts of negligent homicide and released
pending trial after a judge determined he was not a flight risk.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Prince Felipe were among
mourners at Monday's mass in the cathedral of Santiago de
Compostela, site of a religious shrine in northwestern Spain
where the high-speed train derailed after going through a tight
curve too fast.
Investigators would begin analysing data from the train's
data recording device on Tuesday, trying to discover how Garzon
exceeded speed limits despite a control system meant to force
him to slow down, a court source told Reuters.
Prince Felipe, his wife Letizia, the Infanta Elena, Rajoy,
members of the cabinet and regional leaders stood near the front
of the cathedral alongside many of the victims' families and
members of the emergency services. Dozens of well-wishers
gathered at the back of the cathedral and in the Plaza del
Obradoiro outside.
"From the very first moment, the families that have lost
their loved ones have been in our hearts and the hearts of
Galicia and Spain," Archbishop Julian Barrio said in his homily,
adding that the families affected by a bus accident in Italy on
Sunday night were also in his prayers.
After the service, Felipe, the Archbishop and political
leaders passed amongst the mourners and offered individual
condolences to the victims' families.
Sixty-nine people remained in hospital on Monday, with 22 in
critical condition.
At 2041 local time on Wednesday the eight-carriage,
high-speed train crumpled and caught fire after slamming into a
concrete wall. The impact was so strong that one of the
carriages was thrown several metres over an embankment.
Examining Magistrate Luis Alaez questioned Garzon in a
two-hour hearing behind closed doors on Sunday. Local media
reported that Garzon admitted to the judge that he took the
curve too fast, saying he had a momentary lapse and forgot what
part of the track he was on.
Still, investigators are looking into whether the train
safety system was also to blame.
The disaster happened just a few kilometers before the
Santiago station, on a part of the track where it is up to the
driver to heed automatic signals in the cabin that warn him or
her to slow to 80 km per hour after coming out of a high-speed
section of track where speeds are up to 200 km per hour.
The judge ordered Garzon to surrender his passport and to
check in weekly with the court.
INVESTIGATION
Garzon has worked for state train operator Renfe for 30
years, 10 as a driver, and he had frequently driven the train
between Madrid and the northwestern region of Galicia. His
father also worked for the service and he grew up in Renfe-owned
housing in northwestern Spain.
Neither lawyers nor members of Garzon's family could be
reached for comment.
Juan Jesus Fraile, secretary general of the SEMAF train
drivers union, said he visited Garzon in hospital after the
accident, where he was treated for a head wound and chest
trauma. Garzon was released from hospital on Saturday.
"He's a great professional, a great person, very prudent,
and we found him very shaken up, restless and in a state of
shock," Fraile said. After giving testimony to the judge Garzon
was a bit more relaxed, Fraile said.
The Alvia train involved in the accident, one of three types
of high-speed service that run in Spain, received a full
maintenance check on the morning of the journey, the head of
Renfe said, and security systems were in good shape.
The Alvia trains run both on traditional tracks, where
drivers receive warning signals to reduce speed, and on
high-speed tracks where a more sophisticated security system
will automatically slow down trains that are going too fast.
The accident happened on the eve of the yearly festival of
St. James on July 25, when the city was packed with thousands of
Christian pilgrims arriving after walking the famous Camino de
Santiago trail.
A week of cultural and music festivities were cancelled
after the crash and black ribbons were placed on outdoor stages
around the city.
(Additional reporting by Michael Gore and Iciar Reinlein in
Madrid; Writing by Fiona Ortiz and Paul Day; editing by Ron
Askew)