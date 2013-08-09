MADRID Aug 9 Spain is reviewing the safety of
its rail system after a train crash in northwestern Galicia last
month killed 79 people, Public Works Minister Ana Pastor said on
Friday.
Excessive speed and human error have been blamed for the
train's derailment at a curve on the outskirts of the
northwestern town of Santiago de Compostela.
But the accident has also raised questions over the
high-speed train network's signalling and security systems.
Speaking before a parliamentary committee, Pastor said she
had hired auditors to review the maximum speed limit across
every stretch of Spain's rail network to prevent such a tragedy
from happening again.
"We will review all of the protocols and systems, the table
of speed limits, everything," Pastor said.
Spain's railway network combines lines that are exclusively
high-speed with sophisticated safety mechanisms and conventional
lines, such as at the site of the Santiago crash, with less
rigorous automatic braking signals.
Some high-speed trains use both types of rails, and drivers
must switch back and forth between the two systems.
Spain has invested 45 billion euros over more than 20 years
in building the world's second biggest network of high-speed
rail, which it has continued to expand despite economic
stagnation and a wide budget gap.
Francisco Garzon, 52, who was driving the train that crashed
on July 24, has been charged with negligent homicide and
released without bail pending trial.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Mike
Collett-White)