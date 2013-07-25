SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA, July 25 People from
several nationalities were among those injured in the derailment
of a train in the northwestern Spanish region of Galicia on the
eve of a major religious festival, the regional government
health chief said on Thursday.
In total, 178 people were taken to hospital after the crash.
Of those, 95 are still being treated, with 36, including 4
children, in a serious condition, she said, adding that all the
injured had now been identified.
At least 78 people were killed in the derailment.
(Reporting by Teresa Medrano; Writing by Julien Toyer; Editing
by Sonya Dowsett)