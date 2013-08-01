MADRID Aug 1 Australian insurance group QBE
said on Thursday it had set aside 2.75 million euros
($3.64 million) for the immediate needs of those affected by
last week's train crash in Galicia in northwest Spain, which
left 79 people dead.
QBE may have to cover much higher costs of injury to third
parties and rail infrastructure, but only if its client, state
train operator Renfe, is found to bear responsibility for the
accident.
The company said the payout announced on Thursday did not
mean a recognition of responsibility, which will be decided by a
legal process.
The company will offer 25,000 euros for every passenger
killed in the accident and 5,000 euros to travellers who spend
more than 8 days in hospital, QBE said in a statement.
A Spanish court said on Tuesday that the driver of the
train, Francisco Garzon, 52, had been talking by phone with
state train operator Renfe at the time of the accident.
QBE said insurance payouts could be claimed at a court in
Santiago, the capital of the northern Galicia region, or at any
Renfe office.
The Australian company and Germany's Allianz are
most exposed to the crash. Allianz's Spanish subsidiary, which
covers a compulsory personal accident policy for Renfe, said
last week it had kicked off an action plan in response to the
accident.
A source at QBE told Reuters last week that the company had
not yet estimated the cost of a total payout as the cause of the
crash remained unknown.
However, according to previous statements, QBE's exposure to
any public event is limited to $50 million because of
reinsurance arrangements where it sells on risk to other parties
to hedge liability.
($1 = 0.7557 euros)
(Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Anthony Barker)