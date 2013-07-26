* Police detain driver, suspected of recklessness
* Driver not formally charged by a court
* Investigation focuses on speed, safety systems
* Provisional death toll 78
(Adds driver declines to make statement, victim quote, updates
victims unidentified)
By Teresa Medrano and Tracy Rucinski
SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA, Spain, July 26 Spanish
police were investigating on Friday if the driver of a train
that crashed in Santiago de Compostela killing dozens had been
driving at reckless speed when he took a tight curve.
Spain's worst train accident in decades on Wednesday evening
killed at least 78, with three bodies still unidentified and 81
people in hospital, raising questions about the experienced
railwayman's actions.
The driver, Francisco Garzon, 52, was under arrest at a
hospital in Santiago, the capital of the northwestern region of
Galicia. He had been due to give a statement to police but local
media reported he had declined to do so.
Garzon was being investigated for criminal behaviour in
causing the accident and "recklessness", regional police chief
Jaime Iglesias said.
A spokeswoman for Galicia's Supreme Court said Garzon had
not yet been charged and evidence including from the train's
"black box" data recorded was being assembled.
"We're collecting elements to be used as evidence, videos,
audios and all the technical work that is being done on the
train," she said.
Renfe, the Spanish state train company, said Garzon was a
30-year company veteran who had been driving for a decade. He
was highly qualified and had been driving on the line where the
accident took place for about a year. The train was running on
time when the crash occurred.
On the morning of the tragedy, he had driven a train on the
same line, which connects the coastal city of La Coruna with
Madrid, and a Renfe spokesman said he knew every twist and turn
of the route.
SHARP CURVE
Spanish media have widely reported that Garzon took the
sharp curve with an 80 km/h (50 mph) speed limit at more than
twice that speed. The driver was not available for comment and
Reuters was not able to locate his family or his lawyer.
The head of the state track operator ADIF said on TV news
that there was a sign warning drivers to slow 4 km before the
curve, which follows a section of high speed track.
However, another train driver on the line told Cadena Ser
radio that the blame should not be put on his colleague.
"There is no safety warning for the speed, it's pure human
factor, you have to slow down manually and you have no
assistance in the cabin," said Manuel Mato. "When you exit the
high-speed section you start slowing down ... you have like 4 km
to the curve," he added. A high-speed train would cover that
distance in less than a minute.
Investigators from the Public Works Ministry, Renfe and ADIF
were expected to look into everything from potential brake
failure to the safety system meant to force the train or driver
to slow down.
Security video footage showed the train, with 247 people on
board, hurtling into a concrete wall at the side of the track as
carriages jack-knifed and the engine overturned.
The impact was so strong that one carriage flew over a wall
and landed on an embankment several metres above.
"We could feel the carriage lift off from the rails, it was
all so quick, it was like (being inside)... a washing machine,
turning around very quickly. Suddenly everything was upside down
and the carriage was full of seats and open suitcases," Esther
Dominguez, a 23-year-old student from Madrid who survived the
crash, told Reuters.
Spain's Crown Prince Felipe and his wife Princess Letizia
visited the injured in hospital on Friday as well as volunteers
who helped in the aftermath of the tragedy.
The crash happened on the eve of the festival of St James,
one of Jesus's 12 disciples, whose remains are said to rest in a
Santiago shrine that draws huge numbers of pilgrims every year.
Thousands of people were in town for the annual event, which was
cancelled when officials declared a week of mourning.
Four foreigners were among the dead, from the United States,
Italy, Mexico and Algeria.
TWO SAFETY SYSTEMS
The train involved, made by Bombardier and Talgo, was a
series 730 that Renfe uses for its Alvia service, which is
faster than conventional trains but slower than AVE trains that
criss-cross Spain at even higher speeds.
The train was built in 2007-2009, but remodelled in 2012.
The train is designed to operate on conventional and
high-speed tracks that make use of two different types of safety
systems that are meant to regulate excessive speed.
On high-speed lines, trains use the European Train Control
System, or ETCS, which automatically slows down a train that is
going too fast.
On slower lines, trains operate under an older system called
ASFA, a Spanish acronym for Signal Announcement and Automatic
Braking, which warns the driver if a train is moving too fast
but does not automatically slow it down.
At the site of the disaster, just 3 km (2 miles) before
reaching the Santiago de Compostela station, the train was
passing through an urban area. At that point of the track, two
railway experts said, it uses the older ASFA safety system.
Professor Roger Kemp, a fellow of the Royal Academy of
Engineering in Britain, said in an e-mailed comment that as the
driver was leaving the high-speed line to join a much slower
route before entering the station, there must have been at least
prominent visual warnings to reduce speed, if not audible
warnings and an electronic speed supervision system.
A source close to ADIF said the safety system was apparently
working correctly and a train had passed an hour earlier with no
problems.
(Additional reporting by Julien Toyer, Blanca Rodriguez, Andres
Gonzalez and Elisabeth O'Leary; Writing by Julien Toyer and
Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Giles Elgood and David Stamp)