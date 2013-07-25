SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA, Spain Witnesses to one of Europe's worst rail crashes on Thursday described harrowing scenes from hell after a speeding train jumped off the tracks and slammed into a wall in northwestern Spain.

At least 80 people died after the train hurtled into a sharp bend on Wednesday night at what media reports said was twice the permitted speed outside the pilgrimage centre of Santiago de Compostela, on the eve of a major religious festival.

"My God, my God, how awful!" wails local resident Isidoro Castano, as he records the scene immediately after the crash in a home video published on the website of El Pais newspaper.

Castano, from the district of Angrois on the outskirts of Santiago, was one of the first on the scene, where bodies were strewn next to the track and flames and smoke billowed from carriages.

"I was talking to them so they wouldn't sleep, so they wouldn't die. It was hell," he told the newspaper.

"The scene is shocking, it's Dante-esque," said the head of the surrounding Galicia region, Alberto Nunez Feijoo.

The impact was so powerful that part of the train flew over a high wall into an area which was due to be used to celebrate the festival of St. James, one of Jesus's 12 disciples, whose remains are said to rest in Santiago's centuries-old cathedral.

Ana Taboada, a 29-year-old hospital worker, who lives opposite the railway embankment, was one of the first on the scene.

"When the dust lifted I saw corpses. I didn't make it down to the track, because I was helping the passengers that were coming up the embankment," she told Reuters. "I saw a man trying to break a window with a stone to help those inside get out."

Many of those on the train were headed to Santiago to celebrate the festival. City authorities cancelled all festivities as the city went into mourning.

MISSING RELATIVES

"The worst thing is the uncertainty, I feel desperate" said Tomas Lopez, whose wife and two children were travelling on the train, as he searched for them at Santiago University Hospital.

"My daughter is OK but I don't know where my wife and son are. My wife brought them from Madrid to see museums and such... I have been looking for them all night from one place to another," he said, tears rolling down his face.

Mar Linares, 42, from the Galician city of La Coruna, said her 15-year-old son Marco, who was travelling from Madrid on the train, is in intensive care.

"He was trapped by train wreckage but he managed to pull a hand free and that was how he was found. He says there was a lady on top of him who had been travelling with a little girl, and the lady was dead," she said at the hospital.

Castano's shaky footage shows a carriage sliced open like a can and its seats spewed on the ground several metres away.

"People were shouting, 'Get me out!' Emergency services hadn't arrived and neighbours were trying to get them out through the windows, using pieces of train for stretchers," Castano said.

(Additional reporting by Elizabeth O'Leary; writing by Barry Moody, editing by Catherine Hornby)