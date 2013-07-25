* Bodies strewn on ground
* Many passengers were heading to festival
* Relatives missing
By Teresa Medrano
SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA, Spain, July 25 Witnesses
to one of Europe's worst rail crashes on Thursday described
harrowing scenes from hell after a speeding train jumped off the
tracks and slammed into a wall in northwestern Spain.
At least 80 people died after the train hurtled into a sharp
bend on Wednesday night at what media reports said was twice the
permitted speed outside the pilgrimage centre of Santiago de
Compostela, on the eve of a major religious festival.
"My God, my God, how awful!" wails local resident Isidoro
Castano, as he records the scene immediately after the crash in
a home video published on the website of El Pais newspaper.
Castano, from the district of Angrois on the outskirts of
Santiago, was one of the first on the scene, where bodies were
strewn next to the track and flames and smoke billowed from
carriages.
"I was talking to them so they wouldn't sleep, so they
wouldn't die. It was hell," he told the newspaper.
"The scene is shocking, it's Dante-esque," said the head of
the surrounding Galicia region, Alberto Nunez Feijoo.
The impact was so powerful that part of the train flew over
a high wall into an area which was due to be used to celebrate
the festival of St. James, one of Jesus's 12 disciples, whose
remains are said to rest in Santiago's centuries-old cathedral.
Ana Taboada, a 29-year-old hospital worker, who lives
opposite the railway embankment, was one of the first on the
scene.
"When the dust lifted I saw corpses. I didn't make it down
to the track, because I was helping the passengers that were
coming up the embankment," she told Reuters. "I saw a man trying
to break a window with a stone to help those inside get out."
Many of those on the train were headed to Santiago to
celebrate the festival. City authorities cancelled all
festivities as the city went into mourning.
MISSING RELATIVES
"The worst thing is the uncertainty, I feel desperate" said
Tomas Lopez, whose wife and two children were travelling on the
train, as he searched for them at Santiago University Hospital.
"My daughter is OK but I don't know where my wife and son
are. My wife brought them from Madrid to see museums and such...
I have been looking for them all night from one place to
another," he said, tears rolling down his face.
Mar Linares, 42, from the Galician city of La Coruna, said
her 15-year-old son Marco, who was travelling from Madrid on the
train, is in intensive care.
"He was trapped by train wreckage but he managed to pull a
hand free and that was how he was found. He says there was a
lady on top of him who had been travelling with a little girl,
and the lady was dead," she said at the hospital.
Castano's shaky footage shows a carriage sliced open like a
can and its seats spewed on the ground several metres away.
"People were shouting, 'Get me out!' Emergency services
hadn't arrived and neighbours were trying to get them out
through the windows, using pieces of train for stretchers,"
Castano said.
(Additional reporting by Elizabeth O'Leary; writing by Barry
Moody, editing by Catherine Hornby)