* No plans to sell more shares in airport operator in months
ahead
* Government sold over 40 pct of Aena in lucrative IPO in
2015
* Spain to announce 2017-2021 airport tariff plan within a
month
By Robert Hetz
MADRID, Jan 10 Spain has no immediate plans to
sell shares in majority state-owned airport operator Aena
, Public Works Minister Inigo de la Serna said on
Tuesday, ruling out a repeat of 2015's lucrative stake sale over
the coming months.
A sale of some of the government's remaining 51 percent in
Aena, which runs 46 Spanish airports, had been mooted by bankers
as a potential source of cash for Madrid which is under pressure
from Brussels to fill a huge budget shortfall this year.
De la Serna said in November, shortly after being appointed,
that the government was studying a possible further share sale
of Aena, which also holds interests in airports in Britain,
Mexico and Colombia.
However, De la Serna on Tuesday played down prospects for
swift action.
"There's nothing expected in the short term," the minister
told reporters when asked about a possible sale. Asked to
clarify 'short-term' he said in the next weeks or months.
Spain sold over 40 percent of the company in February 2015,
in Europe's largest initial public offering (IPO) in years in a
deal worth 3.8 billion euros ($4 billion). Shares have more than
doubled since their stock market flotation.
Spain also said on Tuesday it would announce a new four-year
airport tariff scheme within a month, a move with implications
for the country's key tourist industry and Aena's earning
potential.
Charges to airlines for using airports are the main source
of income for Aena, which wants to keep them at current levels,
whereas regulators and airlines want to cut the charges to boost
the travel industry.
Minister De la Serna, speaking at an event in Madrid, said
the government would present the new tariff scheme for 2017 to
2021 within a month. The air industry regulator, controlled by
the Public Works Ministry, has the final word on setting
tariffs.
Spanish competition watchdog CNMC proposed in June the
airport tariffs should be cut by 2 percent each year until 2021.
($1 = 0.9436 euros)
