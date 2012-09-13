* Placement to help regions meet debt redemptions
* Second bank loan will take place by mid-October
MADRID, Sept 13 Spain's Treasury aims to raise 3
billion euros ($3.9 billion) through a private placement with
Spanish banks as part of an emergency liquidity fund aimed at
lowering borrowing costs for cash-strapped regions.
The Sept. 21 operation will include floating-rate notes and
bonds due in 2015, 2016 and 2017 and is the first government
issue to back the fund, set up to help regional governments shut
out of international debt markets, the Treasury said on
Thursday.
The regional governments are at the heart of concerns about
the country's economy and their ability to tackle budget
deficits could play an import role in Spain avoiding a
full-scale bailout.
The regions, alongside the struggling banking system, have
been hit by a real estate boom and bust which left banks
burdened with billions of euros in soured property assets and
regions starved of taxes from real estate transactions.
The Treasury said it had already secured commitments from a
group of Spanish banks set to contribute 8 billion euros to the
18 billion euro fund which will also comprise lottery funds and
sovereign debt.
The remaining 5 billion euros of the banks' component will
be disbursed by mid-October, the Economy Ministry said in a
statement.
Top banks Santander, BBVA and La Caixa
will contribute the lion's share of loans to the
liquidity fund, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
The national lottery - Sociedad Estatal Loterias y Apuestas
del Estado SA (SELAE) - aims to raise 6 billion euros through a
syndicated loan with international banks to finance its
contribution to the rescue fund.
The remaining 4 billion euros for the fund will come
directly from the Treasury.
The private placement includes a floating-rate note maturing
Jan. 31, 2016, a reissue of an outstanding 3 percent bond due
April 30, 2015, a reissue of a 3.25 percent bond due in April
2016 and an outstanding instrument due January 2017.