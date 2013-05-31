MADRID May 31 Spain's Treasury said on Friday it would issue bonds due 2015, 2016, 2023 on Thursday, June 6.

The bonds up for auction mature March 31, 2015, with a 2.75 percent coupon, July 30, 2016, with a 3.3 percent coupon, and October 31, 2023, with a 4.4 percent coupon.

The Treasury will announce the amount it hopes to raise at the auction on Monday.