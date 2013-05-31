BRIEF-Domino's Pizza says certain of its subsidiaries intend to complete recapitalization transaction
* Domino's Pizza Inc - certain of its subsidiaries intend to complete a recapitalization transaction
MADRID May 31 Spain's Treasury said on Friday it would issue bonds due 2015, 2016, 2023 on Thursday, June 6.
The bonds up for auction mature March 31, 2015, with a 2.75 percent coupon, July 30, 2016, with a 3.3 percent coupon, and October 31, 2023, with a 4.4 percent coupon.
The Treasury will announce the amount it hopes to raise at the auction on Monday.
WARSAW/FRANKFURT May 31 Deutsche Bank AG has begun the sale of parts of its Polish banking operations as the German lender offloads non-core assets and frees up capital, market sources told Reuters.