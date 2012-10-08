MADRID Oct 8 Spain's Treasury will carry out a
4.86 billion euro ($6.3 billion) private placement to finance
part of the country's regional liquidity fund, issuing bonds
that will mature in 2015, 2016 and 2017, the Treasury said on
Monday.
The southern region of Andalusia said it had sent a letter
to Madrid on Monday formally requesting 4.9 billion in aid from
the 18 billion euro ($23 billion)fund, which has little
firepower left after six regions asked for help.
The private placement will launch on Oct. 11 and close on
Oct. 17, the Treasury said. The deal follows a successful
private placement in September.
Spain set up the regional liquidity fund this year to help
the country's regions cover maturing debt costs. Spanish banks
are expected to contribute 8 billion euros to the fund with the
remainder coming from lottery funds and sovereign debt.
The country's biggest lenders Santander, BBVA
and La Caixa will contribute the lion's
share of the loan to form part of the fund, banking sources
close to the negotiations told Reuters in
September.
Spain's 17 highly-devolved regions overshot deficit targets
in 2011, and are expected to miss them again this year.
The Canary Islands were the latest region to request aid,
asking for 757 million euros on Friday, leaving the fund with
around 1.5 billion euros.