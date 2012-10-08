MADRID Oct 8 Spain's Treasury will carry out a
4.86 billion euro ($6.3 billion) private placement to finance
part of the country's regional liquidity fund, issuing bonds
that will mature in 2015, 2016 and 2017, the Treasury said on
Monday.
The private placement will launch on Oct. 11 and close on
Oct. 17, the Treasury said. The deal follows a successful
private placement in September.
Spain set up the 18 billion euro fund this year to help the
country's regions cover maturing debt costs. Spanish banks are
expected to contribute 8 billion euros to the fund with the
remainder coming from lottery funds and sovereign debt.
So far six regions have requested aid from the central
government.