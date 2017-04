MADRID Oct 28 Spain's public deficit, not including town halls, fell to 4.26 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the period from January to August, down from 4.64 percent in the same period a year ago.

That was a rise from the 3.87 percent of GDP booked for the first seven months of the year. The government aims to cut the public deficit to 5.5 percent of gross domestic product for this year from 6.3 percent in 2013. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Sarah White)