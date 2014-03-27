MADRID, March 27 The Canary Islands emergency
services mistook a tugboat pulling a ship for a crashed plane
two miles off Spain's Gran Canaria island on Thursday, moments
after saying that a plane had fallen into the sea.
The mistake occurred when a man walking along a coastal path
saw something that looked like a passenger plane in the waters
and called emergency services, a spokeswoman for the Canary
Island emergency services said.
"He told us there was a plane on the sea and we started the
drill for an air accident," she said.
While rescue helicopters and police were being mobilised,
the Gran Canaria air control tower confirmed to the emergency
services it was a passenger plane and the emergency services
sent out a tweet with a confirmation of a plane crashing into
the sea 2 miles off the coast.
Rescue helicopters at the scene later confirmed that it was
not a plane, but a large tugboat pulling a ship with a white
crane on board off the coast of the island, one of the popular
holiday resort islands located off the northwest coast of
mainland Africa.
The confusion happened 37 years to the day after one of the
world's worst aviations disasters in the neighbouring island of
Tenerife when a KLM 74 crashed into a Pan Am 747 on the runway
of Tenerife Airport.
(Reporting By Emma Pinedo, Writing by Sonya Dowsett, Editing by
Tracy Rucinski)