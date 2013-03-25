MADRID, March 25 Television companies are
worried Spain, looking to make room for faster mobile phone
networks, could force the closure of nine channels, compounding
their problems as advertising sales slump in a deep recession.
The government said on Friday it would implement a Supreme
Court ruling to reverse its socialist predecessor's decision to
award licences for free-to-air channels to various media
companies in 2010 without a public tender.
The companies must now wait to hear what the decision means
in practice, whether the channels will be closed or put up for
tender, opening the door for rivals to buy them.
Spain's Associated Commercial Television Union, which
represents the affected firms, said it disagreed with the
decision, adding the sector faced "unprecedented legal
uncertainty".
"The decision not only affects a sector in crisis that has
lost 50 percent of its market over the past five years but also
the development of value-added services for citizens," it said.
The channels include right-leaning financial channel
Intereconomia and youth channel MTV.
Market leader Mediaset Espana, part of former
Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset empire,
could lose two channels, while Atresmedia may lose
three, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
Vocento's Net TV could lose two channels, as could
unlisted Unidad Editorial's Veo TV. Mediaset Espana and
Atresmedia, which both merged with smaller rivals, have close to
60 percent of Spain's audience share between them.
Vocento, which also owns newspaper ABC, said in a stock
market notice on Monday it would study options to defend its
interests once it had more details of the decision. Its stock
price was down 4.2 percent at 1315 GMT to 1.03 euros ($1.34).
Both Mediaset Espana and Atresmedia saw their profit for
2012 more than halve as advertising spending dried up in a
recession that has left over a quarter of Spain's workforce
unemployed.
The television advertising market shrank by 19 percent in
2012 and media companies do not expect ad spend to pick up until
April 2014.
"We believe that this transition period will allow the
government to negotiate with the operators a solution for this
stalemate. Nevertheless, the two scenarios that we see on the
table are the elimination altogether of these nine licenses or
public tender for the licenses," BPI analysts said in a note.
Vocento and Atresmedia would be hit most by permanent
suspension of the licences, as Vocento would lose half its
television offering and the three channels Atresmedia would lose
represent "a significant percentage of audience share," they
said.
The government reiterated on Monday the decision to reverse
the licence awards was part of a process to move television
frequencies to make room for 4G phone networks and the channels
would continue to air during the transition process.
Shares in Atresmedia were down 0.2 percent at 4.49 euros at
1315 GMT, while Mediaset Espana's share price was up 0.6 percent
to 5.8 euros.
($1 = 0.7694 euros)
