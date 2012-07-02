MADRID, July 2 Spain's success at Euro 2012
helped broadcaster Telecinco increase its audience lead
over Spanish rivals in June to 16.7 percent from 14 percent.
Spain's progress in the soccer tournament, and particularly
the semi-final penalty shootout against Portugal, enabled
broadcasting rights holder Telecinco increase audience share for
a fourth month in a row, media consultancy Barlovento data
showed.
Antena 3 had 11.8 percent of the audience, down
from 12.0 percent in May, but managed to overtake public
broadcaster La1 to claim the No.2 slot.
La1, which has had to cut spending on programming due to
austerity measures, had an 11.5 percent share in June, down from
13.4 percent.
Cuatro, part of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi's Mediaset as is Telecinco, increased its
share to 6.8 percent from 5.5 percent, while La Sexta, bought by
Antena 3, saw its share slip to 4.5 percent from 4.7 percent.
(Reporting By Sarah Morris and Robert Hetz; Editing by Dan
Lalor)