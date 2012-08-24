MADRID Aug 24 Government approval on Friday for
a merger of Antena 3 and smaller rival La Sexta
cemented a virtual TV duopoly in the Spanish television market,
which is struggling as advertising revenue dries up.
The slump has forced dozens of media outlets to close since
Spain's boom turned to bust in 2008 and surviving operators are
slashing budgets and cutting staff to stay afloat.
Antena 3 and market leader Mediaset Espana already
have an audience share of almost 50 percent and command over
two-thirds of the TV advertising market. Their influence is set
to grow following the Antena 3/La Sexta fusion.
The most-watched channels after Mediaset and Antena 3 are
public stations that do not carry commercials.
The government reviewed the merger after Antena 3 complained
last month that restrictions on advertising demanded by the
National Competition Commission (CNC) as part of the deal would
place it at "clear competitive disadvantage" against Mediaset.
"The government authorises the fusion of Antena 3 and La
Sexta with conditions," Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de
Santamaria said after a cabinet meeting.
She said some of the CNC's conditions had been accepted and
some would be modified. She gave no details.
Madrid-listed Antena 3's share rose almost 4 percent
following the announcement and last traded at 3.3 euros ($4.15).
The company reported a 67 percent fall in half-year net profit
in July, due to plummeting advertising revenue.
($1 = 0.7947 euros)
(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, Writing by Clare Kane; Editing
by Fiona Ortiz and David Cowell)