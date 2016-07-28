* Rate falls to 20 pct in Q2 vs 21 pct in Q1
By Sarah White
MADRID, July 28 Spain's unemployment rate fell
to its lowest in nearly six years in the second quarter, fuelled
by a tourism boom and underpinned by three years of solid
economic growth.
But much of the jobs recovery has been built on short-term
contracts, emphasising the need for labour reforms that have
been delayed by a seven-month political stalemate.
The jobless rate fell to 20 percent of the workforce in the
April to June period, the National Statistics' Institute (INE)
said on Thursday, its lowest level since the third quarter of
2010 and down from 21 percent in the previous quarter.
Job creation in the services sector in particular rose
sharply.
The overall number of unemployed stood at 4.57 million in
the second quarter, INE said, a low not reached since the end of
2009.
The economic recovery, following a deep recession that wiped
out millions of jobs, has driven a steady turnaround in the
labour market, though Spain's unemployment rate remains the
second-highest in Europe after Greece.
A buoyant tourism industry has helped jobs return, as
restaurants, hotels and resorts take on extra staff. Visitors
have flocked to Spain in preference to many Mediterranean
destinations further east, where security concerns have become
increasingly acute.
JOBS AND POLITICS
But Spain's labour market still relies more heavily than
many across Europe on short-term contracts, storing up problems
for the economy at a time of political deadlock following two
inconclusive parliamentary elections.
Spanish parties have been unable to agree on a new
government since a December ballot that delivered a hung
parliament, with a re-run in June producing a similar result.
High unemployment, the abundance of seasonal work and of
jobs in lower-paid, low-skilled sectors have sapped
contributions to Spain's social security system, leaving it
short of revenues to foot payouts on pensions.
The welfare shortfall has scuppered efforts to tackle an
excessive public deficit, pushing the European Commission to
grant Spain a further two-year extension to bring it under a
recommended threshold of 3 percent.
Political leaders jockeying for power have pushed for a
further crackdown on abusive temporary contracts and reforms to
improve workforce training, while many agree that the social
security pot's funding model needs an overhaul.
But in the absence of a government, those reforms are on the
backburner, at a time when they may be more urgently required
than ever after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, some
analysts argue.
Britain has been a key destination for young Spaniards
seeking jobs unavailable at home, said Raj Badiani, senior
economist at IHS Global Insight.
"The Spanish economy will require better performing and less
segregated labour markets to absorb more stay-at-home young
workers," Badiani said in a note.
The latest unemployment reading beat forecasts of 20.4
percent rate in a Reuters poll.
The annualised pace of job creation showed some sign of
slowing in the second quarter, however, growing 2.43 percent
compared with 3.29 percent a quarter earlier.
(editing by John Stonestreet)