MADRID Feb 20 Spanish lenders Banco Popular and Ibercaja have put in the strongest offers to buy Unnim, a loss-making bank taken over by the state last year, in a bidding process that closed on Monday, sources close to the auction said.

The bidders will not be made public until late February or March when Spain's central bank announces the results of the auction for Unnim, which has 30 billion euros ($40 billion) assets and lost 107 million euros in the first nine months of last year.

"Popular, Ibercaja and (Spain's largest bank) Santander have submitted their offers this afternoon, and Bankia finally didn't," said a source with knowledge of the process.

The source did not mention other mooted bidders for Unnim, including large Spanish bank BBVA and U.S. private equity firm J.C. Flowers.

None of the banks mentioned were willing to comment on the bidding process.

Unnim, based in the northern region of Catalonia, is one of five banks taken over by Spain after a housing and construction boom collapsed four years ago, leaving the country's financial sector under a mountain of bad debt.

The central bank is gradually auctioning off the banks that were taken over. In December mid-sized Spanish bank Sabadell agreed to take on loss-making CAM in exchange for hefty guarantees against future losses.

In a series of reforms, the banking sector has shrunk to 17 banks from more than 40 and lenders have raised the amount of capital they hold.

Under the latest financial reform, which the government passed in February, banks must recognize heavy losses on real estate and on loans to developers, but banks that are in the process of merging will get two years to write off the losses, while others get only one year.

In order to make Unnim attractive to buyers, the Central Bank has provided heavy guarantees, such as against up to 10 years of losses. The Central Bank may also provide some type of coverage for Unnim's debt redemptions. Unnim has 1.75 billion euros of debt coming due this year and 1.15 billion next year.

Banco Popular, which has 161 billion euros in assets after it took over another mid-sized bank, Banco Pastor, last year, has said it can meet the new provisioning requirements in one year.

"Popular is interested in Unnim because it would double its market share in Catalonia to 10 percent," said a banking sector source.

Ibercaja, which has 42 billion euros in assets, has not participated in any merger process, so buying Unnim would give it more time to clean up its balance sheet under the new rules.

Also, as the sector is increasingly dominated by larger players through successive waves of consolidations, Ibercaja might find the business case for bulking up irresistible. ($1 = 0.7538 euros) (Translating by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Will Waterman)