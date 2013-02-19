BRIEF-Z-Obee Holdings posts FY profit attributable US$1.4 mln
* Board of directors do not recommend payment of a final dividend for year ended 31 march 2017
MADRID Feb 19 Spanish real estate company Reyal Urbis said on Tuesday it was filing for insolvency after failing to renegotiate debt with its creditors.
The company's creditors include Santander, BBVA , Bankia and Banco Popular. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Paul Day)
* Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. announce important approvals from Illinois gaming board