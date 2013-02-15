MADRID Feb 15 Creditors of Spanish construction
company Reyal Urbis rejected the company's 3.6 billion
euro ($4.8 billion) debt restructuring proposal, two sources
familiar with the talks said on Friday, pushing it a step closer
to bankruptcy.
Reyal Urbis, battered by the sharp downturn in Spain's
property sector, had until Feb. 23 to reach an accord with its
lenders or begin bankruptcy proceedings, a deadline set by the
courts.
Although last-minute talks are still possible, the sources
said the company's lenders and Spain's so-called bad bank, where
some of the loans are now parked, were not eager to refinance
Reyal, making bankruptcy the most likely option.
Reyal Urbis said in October if it could not reach an
agreement with its creditor banks it might need to seek creditor
protection.
Several attempts to reach the firm on Friday were
unsuccessful.
The company's creditors include Santander, BBVA
, Bankia and Banco Popular. Bankia
and Banco Popular declined to comment while no-one at the other
banks was immediately available.
"The proposal included a request to free up a series of
mortgaged assets which the company could sell for short-term
liquidity, but there was no agreement," one of the sources with
direct knowledge of negotiations said.
"A majority of the banks and (Spain's "bad bank") SAREB have
already set aside provisions for the loans, so they have little
interest in kicking the can down the road," the source added.
The fallout from a burst property bubble, after a
decade-long housing boom, has left Spain with more than half a
million unsold new homes and scores of property groups going to
the wall as house prices tumble 40 percent from a peak in 2007.
Its assets were worth 4.2 billion euros at end-June compared
with debt of 4.3 billion, the company said.
($1 = 0.7495 euros)
(Reporting By Tomas Cobos and Carlos ruano, Writing by Paul
Day; Editing by Julien Toyer and Elaine Hardcastle)