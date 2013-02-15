(Adds details of assets, shareholders)
By Tomás Cobos and Carlos Ruano
MADRID Feb 15 Creditors of Spanish property
developer Reyal Urbis rejected the company's 3.6
billion euro ($4.8 billion) debt restructuring proposal, two
sources familiar with the talks said, pushing it a step closer
bankruptcy.
Reyal Urbis, battered by the sharp downturn in Spain's
property sector, had until Feb. 23 to reach an accord with its
lenders or begin bankruptcy proceedings, a deadline set by the
courts.
Although last-minute talks are still possible, the sources
said on Friday the company's lenders and Spain's so-called bad
bank, where some of the loans are parked, were not eager to
refinance Reyal, making bankruptcy the most likely option.
Reyal Urbis, 70 percent owned by real estate and
construction magnate Rafael Santamaria Trigo, said in October if
it could not reach an agreement with its creditor banks it might
need to seek creditor protection.
Several attempts to reach the company for comment were
unsuccessful.
The company's creditors include Santander, BBVA
, Bankia and Banco Popular. Bankia
and Banco Popular declined to comment, while no-one at the other
banks was immediately available.
"The proposal included a request to free up a series of
mortgaged assets which the company could sell for short-term
liquidity, but there was no agreement," one of the sources with
direct knowledge of negotiations said.
"A majority of the banks and (Spain's bad bank) SAREB have
already set aside provisions for the loans, so they have little
interest in kicking the can down the road," the source added.
The fallout from a burst property bubble, after a
decade-long housing boom, has left Spain with more than half a
million unsold new homes and scores of property groups going to
the wall as house prices languish 40 percent below their 2007
peak.
Reyal Urbis's assets were worth 4.2 billion euros at
end-June, compared with debt of 4.3 billion, the company said.
At the end of 2011, Reyal Urbis owned some 888 finished
homes, 8 million square metres of land for development and
237,000 square metres of commercial property, including offices,
shopping centres, industrial property and hotels.
In the third quarter of 2011, the last quarterly statement
on the company's website, it reported rental income of 20.4
million euros, mostly from its commercial properties.
According to Reuters data, the developer held land worth 3.3
billion euros at the end of 2011, of which it had provisioned
for losses of some 633 million euros.
Spanish banks have been forced to write down the value of
undeveloped land by as much as 80 percent since the property
crash, as the government forced a restructuring on the financial
sector.
Shareholders in Reyal Urbis include corporate financial bank
EBN Banco de Negocios, with 4.76 percent, and two Spanish
savings banks, each with 4.3 percent stakes.
($1 = 0.7495 euros)
