By Tracy Rucinski
MADRID, Aug 8 Spanish utilities' lack of
exposure to Russian gas could give their shares a second wind
given rising trade tensions over Moscow's interference in
Ukraine, even after a 12-month rally which has left them looking
fully-valued against European peers.
Despite heavy falls this week, Spanish utility stocks have
still done twice as well as European utilities over the past
year, taking prices to a 4-year high relative to European peers.
The rally has been fuelled by greater clarity over domestic
regulation and by historically low Spanish bond yields, which
make the high dividends paid by local utilities more attractive.
Whether it continues depends largely on developments between
Ukraine and Russia, which is the main supplier of gas to
northern Europe. Spain, meanwhile, gets most of its gas from
Algeria.
After the West imposed sanctions on Russia for its support
of separatists in eastern Ukraine, Russia has hit back with a
ban on many Western food products, and some analysts fear a
trade dispute could spread to the energy sector.
"If Ukraine tensions heighten, investors may see Spanish
utilities as a safer bet than other European ones," said Alvaro
Navarro, analyst at Madrid-based brokerage Intermoney Valores.
STRONG COMEBACK
Just two years ago, Spanish utilities were among the worst
performers on the STOXX Europe 600 Utilities index.
But since then, Spain has bounced back from the brink of an
international bailout and the government has taken definitive
steps to tackle a multi-billion-euro deficit that was hanging
over the industry after years of selling power at regulated
rates that did not cover renewable subsidies and other costs.
While the reforms, which include higher taxes and subsidy
cuts, have dented Spanish utilities' profits and threatened
their financial strength, the firms have sold assets to raise
funds, expanded abroad and put their finances back on track.
"There's finally visibility on regulation, dividends and
cash flow, and the low bond yields are also helping the
utilities to refinance debt," said Navarro.
WEIGHING RISKS
Within Spain, utility stocks have also significantly
outpaced the Spanish benchmark indexes, though that has shown
signs of changing in August as investors eye other sectors they
had shunned during the country's long financial crisis.
Shares in Endesa were trading around 26.62 euros on
Friday, above analysts' average target of 26.50 euros, while
Iberdrola's were in line with a 5.34 euro average
target. Gas Natural shares were around 21.52 euros,
also near a 22.73 euro target price.
"For conservative investors, I'd say Spanish utilities are
in their price," said one trader who asked not to be named
according to company policy.
"But if investors remain bullish and decide to ignore risks
such as continued weak energy demand and exposure to currency
factors in Latin America, they may still go up. And Ukraine will
be key," he said.
Spanish energy demand, which plummeted during a long
recession, has yet to reach pre-crisis levels, though a return
to sustained economic growth suggests this could happen in time.
And while the utilities have diversified into Latin America
to offset hardships at home, a weakening of local currencies
against the euro in countries such as Brazil and Colombia hurt
first-half profits.
Most analysts have "hold" recommendations on Endesa and Gas
Natural, but are divided on Iberdrola, which is investing
heavily in regulated power grids and renewable energy abroad.
"In a market where geopolitics can cause continuous turmoil,
we favour clear and stable investment cases. Iberdrola now falls
into that category, with one of the clearest and most visible
strategies within European utilities," said Deutsche Bank, which
has a "buy" rating.
Goldman Sachs is more downbeat, rating the stock a "sell".
"We believe Iberdrola's strong share price correlation to
Spanish bond yields ignores continuing weak fundamentals in
Spanish electricity demand and prices," it said in a research
note.
There may be more opportunities in gas grid operator Enagas
, with one of the highest dividend yields among its
peers at 5.5 percent, compared with 10-year Spanish government
bond yields of about 2.6 percent.
Its shares are still trading slightly below an average 25.00
euro price target. Most analysts rate the stock a "buy".
