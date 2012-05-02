* Surfed the property boom for a decade
* Allegations of corruption
* May have budget taken over by the central government
By Julien Toyer and Carlos Ruano
VALENCIA, Spain, May 2 Once the beacon of
Spain's new economic grandeur, the Mediterranean region of
Valencia has become a symbol of all that is wrong with the
country.
Over the last decade, surfing on a property boom, Valencia
spent billions hosting the America's Cup sailing competition and
the European Grand Prix motor race, launching Hollywood-style
movie studios, and building the biggest aquarium in Europe, a
Sydney-style opera house and several museums.
But now years of free spending, coupled with a hangover from
a burst real estate bubble and the collapse of local banks, have
put Valencia on the brink of being bailed out by the central
government - which has huge budget problems of its own.
The building sector's implosion has forced into the open
allegations that corrupt Valencian politicians, developers and
bankers were in cahoots during a decade of easy money at low
interest rates after Spain joined the euro in 1999.
Valencia and other indebted regions have become a liability
for Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, in office since December, as
Spain sinks into a second recession since 2009 and investors
speculate that it may follow Greece, Portugal and Ireland into
the arms of an international bailout.
Valencia's problems are particularly embarrassing for Rajoy,
who has made austerity central to his policies, as his
centre-right People's Party has run the region since 1995, being
re-elected four times in the process.
"They said it was all to put Valencia on the map, and that's
what they did, put us on the map, for corruption, for waste ...
bringing shame on Valencia," said Ignacio Blanco, a member of
the regional legislature for the leftist Esquerra Unida party.
Valencia, home to five million people, is not the only one
of Spain's 17 autonomous communities with debt problems.
Several of the regions, which account for close to half of
all public spending in Spain, are facing liquidity problems and
their massive overspending pushed the country's 2011 budget
deficit to 8.5 percent of gross domestic product, overshooting a
6 percent target agreed with the European Union.
VALENCIAN JUNK
Valencia can no longer borrow funds from the banks or
markets. Standard and Poor's credit agency rates Valencia's
bonds as junk and said in February that the central government
would probably have to provide further extraordinary support to
help the region to service its debt in 2012.
If it cannot cut its deficit drastically Valencia may become
the first of the autonomous communities, which control their own
health and education spending, to have its budget taken over by
the central government under new austerity laws.
In January the regional government delayed a 123 million
euro ($162.80 million) payment to Deutsche Bank by a
week and local press reports said the central government had to
underwrite the payment.
Valencia's finance head did not respond to repeated requests
for an interview on the region's debt situation.
The Generalitat, as the Valencian government is known, is
sitting on 4 billion euros in unpaid bills to street cleaners,
healthcare suppliers and other providers. The central government
is now providing emergency lines of credit to get the providers,
many of them small companies, paid.
In return for the loans, Valencia must cut its deficit to
1.5 percent of its economic output from 3.68 percent last year.
Beyond the money owed to the providers, Valencia has 20
billion euros in other debt, the second biggest regional pile
after its wealthier northern neighbour Catalonia. Valencia and
Catalonia are Spain's two most indebted regions, both with debt
equalling 20 percent of their yearly economic output.
The Generalitat is drastically tightening its belt in
administrative spending, as well as health and education.
In February, thousands marched in the city of Valencia, the
regional capital, after students complained they had to take
blankets to class because the schools could not afford to pay
for heating.
Vicent Baggetto, a spokesman for the association of
Valencia's public school directors, said about 60 schools might
have to close down as they are not receiving enough money from
the regional government to operate properly.
"We are in a part of the tunnel where we don't see the
light, so we don't know if we're moving forward or backward or
even if we're moving at all," he said,
In the hospitals, nurses and doctors complain they lack
syringes and beds.
"The (central) state has to get us out of this quagmire or
we won't get out of it," said Vicente Peiro Romero, a lawyer who
acts as a spokesman for a group of 35 suppliers of material for
hospitals - medical equipment, surgical gloves and the like -
who have not been paid by the regional government for the last
three years.
"WE DON'T NEED ANYBODY"
Last Friday the regional government raised taxes and
university fees, and privatised chunks of healthcare. This
followed spending cuts of about 1 billion euros announced
earlier this year along with layoffs of public employees.
"We don't need anybody to come and save us," said Maximo
Buch, Valencia's economic councillor, when he presented plans to
cut the region's deficit.
Alfonso Grau, the head of finance for the city of Valencia,
said local authorities can manage without being rescued.
"Obviously we have had to stop any investment but over the
last two years we invested about 500 million euros, the normal
amount for eight or nine years," he told Reuters.
"Today we're in shape to assume the cost of these
investments, maintain our day-to-day spending and look at the
future with a sense of tranquillity."
The city of Valencia, home to one of the Mediterranean's
busiest container ports and famed for its saffron-laced paella
rice dish, indulged in spending as much as the region that
surrounds it. Parks, fountains and palm trees line the wide
avenues of new neighbourhoods, conferring a Californian air on
the ancient Roman settlement.
Valencian beach resorts such as Benidorm, a favourite with
British and German tourists, are today known as much for the
concrete skeletons of buildings left after financing evaporated
as for their sunny weather.
Valencian savings banks, or cajas, loaned recklessly to
local builders. Like other cajas all over Spain, the lenders had
local politicians on their boards who steered them into
development projects without managing the risk.
Banco de Valencia, a century-old lender, was rescued by the
central government last year and is now being auctioned off.
Caja de Ahorros del Mediterraneo (CAM), a 135-year-old
savings bank, was called "the worst of the worst" by Bank of
Spain Governor Miguel Angel Fernandez Ordonez after it was also
taken over in 2011 following an 8-billion euro hole in its
balance sheet.
Spaniards were scandalised when it came out that CAM
executives paid themselves 13.3 million euros in compensation as
the company was being rescued.
And Bancaja, the largest Valencian savings bank, was forced
to merge in 2010 with other cajas to form a new bank, Bankia
, which is now the Spanish lender most burdened with
toxic real estate assets.
A financial sector source, who asked not to be named, said
that even after due diligence on Bancaja's books, it was not
until after the merger that the extent of its exposure to the
property sector became clear.
"The banks are the perfect reflection of what happened in
the region. Political ties and obsession with short term profit
led to a mad credit policy in which no assessment of the risk
was made," said the director of a Bankia branch who asked not to
be identified by name.
ROMANIAN "INTERPRETERS"
From an unused airport to overbilling during a papal visit,
allegations of corruption have touched every corner of Valencian
life. The president of the Generalitat, Francisco Camps, had to
step down last year to face charges of accepting expensive
suits in exchange for handing out government contracts. He was
later acquitted.
Carlos Fabra, who served for 16 years as president of
Castellon, one of the region's three provinces, has been charged
with bribery and tax fraud.
Fabra is the man behind Valencia's most spectacular white
elephant, the 150-million-euro Costa-Del-Azahar airport. "Do you
like grandpa's airport?" he asked his grandchildren at the
opening last year.
"Grandpa's airport" has yet to receive a single commercial
flight.
Even Pope Benedict's 2010 visit to Valencia was tainted. An
investigating magistrate has charged local politicians and a
media group with colluding to overcharge the government for
sound and video system services during the visit, then sharing
the extra money among themselves.
In December, the mayor of the Valencian town of Manises and
head of the public water treatment company, Enrique Crespo, was
charged with looting 25 million euros from the company, EMARSA.
Prosecutors say the money was spent on jewellery, luxury goods
and monthly meetings at four-star hotels with bills for Romanian
interpreters, who were actually prostitutes.
More recently, several top officials were put under arrest
for allegedly diverting money earmarked for building hospitals
in poor countries.
"Creating a structure to steal money from poor children: now
that is a case of complete moral bankruptcy," said Luis Bellvis,
a local economist who owns an hotel in Valencia's old town.