MADRID Jan 2 Sales of new cars in Spain rose
9.3 percent year-on-year in December to 96,886, a slight
slowdown from the pace of growth recorded a month earlier,
vehicle manufacturing association Anfac said on Monday.
In November new car sales were up 13.5 percent year-on-year.
A government subsidy scheme for new car purchases, which
boosted the auto sector in recent years as Spain exited
recession, expired in July. Anfac said demand for cars from
households had been notably weaker in the fourth quarter.
In 2016 as a whole new car sales were up 11 percent from
2015 at 1.15 million, Anfac said, helped by strong vehicle
purchases by companies and by a booming tourism industry which
drove demand in the rentals sector.
